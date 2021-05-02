Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

