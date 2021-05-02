Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

