Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,851 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

