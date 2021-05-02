Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.47 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $62.32 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00010928 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

