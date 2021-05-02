Frax Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $126.45 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00280777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.84 or 0.01110112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.35 or 0.00729144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,779.48 or 0.99917223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 125,616,373 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

