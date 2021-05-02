Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY opened at $13.25 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.