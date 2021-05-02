FUD.finance Price Reaches $17.39 on Exchanges (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $410,682.38 and approximately $11,358.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $17.39 or 0.00030552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.00862495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.92 or 0.08606227 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.