FUNToken Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $394.88 million and $18.35 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00072354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.00858526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.43 or 0.08603700 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.