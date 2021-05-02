Fuse Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $1.84 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.20 or 0.01127344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.41 or 0.00744424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.20 or 1.00070706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

