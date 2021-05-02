FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

