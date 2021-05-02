FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FireEye, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FireEye by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FireEye by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

