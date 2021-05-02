FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of MXIM opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

