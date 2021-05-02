FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Issued By William Blair

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.