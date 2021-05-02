FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $15.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.59. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

