FY2021 EPS Estimates for bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reduced by Analyst

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for bioMérieux in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMXMF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $119.75 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.