FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encore Wire Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Encore Wire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WIRE stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $7,289,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

