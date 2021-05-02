FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $252.12 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

