Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

Gaia stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

