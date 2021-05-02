GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $39.50 million and $897,252.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00474273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002432 BTC.

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

