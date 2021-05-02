GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLOG. TheStreet raised GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 208.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

