GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBLX remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 178,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,762. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About GB Sciences
