GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBLX remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 178,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,762. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

