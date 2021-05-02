Geeq (GEEQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $131,494.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $131,494.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.