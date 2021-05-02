Gems Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $590,755.67 and $4,023.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.82 or 0.00866543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.61 or 0.08627441 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

