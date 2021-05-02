Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GNRC stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.