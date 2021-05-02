General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

NYSE GD opened at $190.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

