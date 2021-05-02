Gentarium (GTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $114,503.79 and $49.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,325,905 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.