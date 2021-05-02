Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 194,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,746. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

