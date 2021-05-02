Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 165.85%.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.63.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

