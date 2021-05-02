GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 3,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,371,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG)

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

