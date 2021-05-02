Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.750-7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$22.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.78 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,994,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

