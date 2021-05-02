Giorgio Guastalla Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total value of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,706 ($35.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,668.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,539.02. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

