Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.0 days.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,119.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,988.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,032.91. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

