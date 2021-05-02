Glass Houses Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Glass Houses Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLHAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Glass Houses Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLHAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

