Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 442,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:CO opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.