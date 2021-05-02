Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

