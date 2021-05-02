GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Short Interest Update

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GBIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,711. GlobeImmune has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.
About GlobeImmune
