GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Several research analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

