Gmt Capital Corp Sells 108,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,881,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,208,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

GTE stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $244.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

