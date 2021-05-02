Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,089,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.58.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.