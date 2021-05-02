Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,963 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

