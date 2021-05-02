Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $306.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

