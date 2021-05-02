Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.