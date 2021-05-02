Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

DKNG opened at $56.66 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

