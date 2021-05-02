Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Down 40.6% in April

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWAC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,985,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,776,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 248,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. Good Works Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

