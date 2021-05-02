Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

GDP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

