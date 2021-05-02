Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $76.80. 1,142,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,925. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

