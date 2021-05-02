Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

