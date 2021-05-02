Graft (GRFT) Trading 40.9% Lower This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $346,646.03 and approximately $407.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.81 or 0.00720365 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

