Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $660.84

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.84 ($8.63) and traded as high as GBX 694 ($9.07). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 693 ($9.05), with a volume of 431,634 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 689.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

