Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce sales of $356.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.90 million. Green Dot reported sales of $346.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

